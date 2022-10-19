Pharma company Grifols to create 200 new jobs at its Dublin site

Grifols has invested around €300m in its Irish operations since 2012. It is now looking to grow the headcount at its Dublin site to 500.

Pharma company Grifols is expanding its presence in Dublin, with the inauguration of a new specialist plant and a plan to create up to 200 jobs.

Grifols currently employs more than 300 people at its global manufacturing and supply hub in Dublin. It plans to bring its headcount at the site up to around 500 in the next two years.

It will be hiring for entry-level and specialist roles in manufacturing, logistics and packaging. Current roles on offer in Dublin include QC microbiologist, validation engineer, manufacturing filling process technician and maintenance automation engineer.

Grifols is a Spanish multinational that specialises in plasma-derived medicines. Today (19 October), the company is officially opening its new albumin purification and filling plant at its existing Dublin site.

The new plant will triple the annual filling production capacity of the company’s flexible container, the Albutein FlexBag. This container administers albumin – a protein made by the liver and found in plasma – to patients. It also provides a way to store and transport albumin, for which global demand is expected to increase over the next few years.

Albumin is used to replace lost fluids, restore vital blood volume and to treat diseases such as cirrhosis. Grifols is also advancing its potential use to treat neurological degenerative disorders.

“This new magnificent Dublin manufacturing facility, which incorporates Grifols’ industry-leading engineering, is indicative of this company’s commitment to investing in essential plasma-medicine infrastructure globally to treat more patients around the world,” said Víctor Grifols Deu and Raimon Grifols, Grifols’ co-CEOs.

Grifols established operations in Ireland in 2012 and has invested around €300m in its Dublin hub since then. In 2015, it pumped €90m into the Grange Castle site, creating 140 jobs.

“I very much welcome Grifols’ continued investment in Ireland and the 200 extra jobs this will bring to Dublin,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD.

“Having steadily grown its presence in Ireland over the last decade, Grifols’ further expansion reinforces Dublin as an important centre of the company’s global operations. It’s further proof of Ireland’s role as a major biopharmaceutical and international trade hub, with a highly talented workforce available.”

As well as the Dublin site, the company has four other manufacturing bases for essential plasma medicines in Barcelona, North Carolina, California and Germany.

More information on careers at Grifols can be found on its website.

