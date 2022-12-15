Irish-owned energy company’s expansion to create 225 new jobs

Hanley Energy, which specialises in the design, build and commission of turnkey systems, will be recruiting for a range of engineering roles.

Hanley Energy, an Irish-owned company that has its European headquarters in Meath, has announced major expansion plans for its operations in Ireland.

The plans include a recruitment drive for 225 people, as well as a new manufacturing facility in Monaghan and the expansion of its existing site in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The company will be looking for highly skilled engineers across electrical, mechanical and controls disciplines as well as general operatives and production staff.

There will be positions at all levels, from graduates and apprentices to experienced professionals.

Hanley Energy specialises in the design, build and commission of turnkey systems, covering areas such as energy management and critical power for data centres.

“Due to increased demand from our export markets, we are expanding our manufacturing base in Dundalk and Monaghan to facilitate our continued growth,” Dennis Nordon, co-founder and managing director of Hanley Energy, said.

The Monaghan facility aims to meet growing demand for the installation and service of equipment for the growing critical power market.

Hanley Energy already has several offices in the north-east of Ireland – in Meath, Cavan, Louth and Monaghan – as well as a base in the US.

The company’s expansion is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.

“The continued support from Enterprise Ireland has made this expansion possible and we look forward to a successful recruitment campaign in the north-east region,” said Nordon.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added: “I love to see multinationals investing in Ireland and creating jobs for people. But there is nothing I like more than seeing Irish companies grow and become exporters and global players in their own right.”

More information on working at Hanley Energy is available on its website.

