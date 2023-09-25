Irish IT firm HCS to create 15 jobs from Fortinet deal

HCS expects its revenue to increase by €2.5m in the next two years thanks to this deal and is expanding its team to meet anticipated demand.

Irish IT services provider HCS is planning to grow its workforce by 15 after scoring an enhanced partnership with cybersecurity company Fortinet.

HCS expects its revenue to increase by €2.5m in the next two years thanks to the deal, which will see the company become a Fortinet ‘expert’ partner. This is the highest form of partnership offered by Fortinet.

HCS said its is expanding its team to support an expected growth in demand for its services. These new roles will be across its security managed and professional services teams. The current roles listed on the company’s careers page include a senior technical consultant and an IT field service engineer.

Through its expanded partnership, HCS said it will be able to add endpoint detection and response capabilities to its managed services portfolio. The deal will also allow HCS to expand its customer base into the financial and government sectors.

On top of this, the Irish company said it will provide “specialist managed offerings” to customers across cloud security, network security, firewalls, security fabric, zero trust network access and SD-WAN.

HCS head of sales Dan Hegarty said the partnership is a testament to the hard work of the company’s team and a “strong validation of our Fortinet offering”.

“It cements our position in the security solutions and services marketplace and will enable us to provide an enhanced offering to our customers,” Hegarty said. “We look forward to working with both new and existing customers to build out their security architectures and further developing our strong relationship with Fortinet.”

Last year, the Waterford-headquartered company announced plans to invest a total of €3.2m into growing its business and doubling its workforce over the next three years. In October 2022, HCS revealed that €1.13m of this investment would go into boosting its cybersecurity offering.

Earlier this year, HCS acquired Fixaphone, a supplier of business telephone systems. The company predicts it will reach €1m in telecoms turnover in the next three years from this deal.

As well as its Waterford base, HCS has offices in Dublin and Cork. CEO Neil Phelan spoke to SiliconRepublic.com last year about the key sector opportunities the company is capitalising on.

