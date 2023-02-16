11 companies hiring in analytics in Ireland right now

From cybersecurity analysts to data consultants, we take a look at some of the companies hiring in the area of analytics right now.

Data is a critical part of so many areas of business, and analytics and machine learning skills are needed across several companies and areas right now.

As part of AI & Analytics Week, we heard from several professionals working in the sector about the skills they use on a daily basis.

PwC’s Shreya Aggarwal said that the variety of business problems that can come through analytics is what attracts her to the industry.

Personio’s Alessandro Broggio said the journey of data projects and the entire flow of data throughout the process is what fascinates him about working in analytics.

And Deloitte’s Ronan O’Brien said his love of problem-solving brought him to his career in analytics and would encourage anyone with similar passion to consider a career in the industry.

If you’re looking for a role within the area of data analytics, these companies are hiring for roles in the area at the moment.

Aon

Multinational financial services firm Aon has around 50,000 employees in 120 countries across the world.

Current roles focusing on AI and analytics include a full stack app developer helping with the delivery of web-based analytics applications as well as an enterprise data architect.

BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy that focuses on data and analytics to help businesses. It announced the creation of 100 new jobs last summer.

The company is currently hiring for a data and analytics manager, systems analyst and Microsoft 365 senior analyst/developer as well as other data and development roles such as SQL database administrator and a .Net software developer.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) employs around 650 people in Ireland across locations in Dublin and Shannon

The pharma company is looking for a data intelligence and analytics manager at its Cruiserath Biologics facility.

Citi

Global financial giant Citi has a strong technology arm within its business and has its European headquarters in Dublin.

The company is currently looking to fill several roles in data analytics and insights at its Irish branch, including scrum masters, engineers and architects.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte offers consultancy services to companies based around technology, assurance and advisory with a focus on disruptive technologies and analytics.

The company is currently hiring for an artificial intelligence and data consultant for its Cork office. The role is hybrid.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services company Fidelity Investments announced 300 new jobs for its Dublin and Galway locations last year, primarily for its technology team.

The firm is looking to fill several roles in analytics at its Dublin and Galway offices, including a senior ECS product analyst, cybersecurity analysts and senior systems analysts.

MSD

MSD has six sites in Ireland with several thousand employees spread out across these sites. It also announced 100 new jobs in August last year as part of a major expansion.

The pharma company is on the hunt for a senior IT data analytics specialist at its Swords office in Dublin as well as a senior analytical science and technology scientist at its Dunboyne facility.

Optum

Optum provides healthcare services all over the world, and its Irish offices are in Letterkenny and Dublin. Earlier this year, Cian O’Mahony spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about its search for data analytics and data science talent.

The healthcare company has a number of data analyst and data science roles available at its Dublin location.

Personio

Personio is a HR software provider that specialises in recruitment and payroll services. It announced steady growth over the last few years and raised $200m in funding last year.

The platform has plenty of open positions in tech at the moment, all of which are relevant to those in analytics. These include a senior back-end engineer, lead software engineer, senior site reliability engineer and lead Golang engineer.

PwC

PwC has offices all over Ireland, including in Kilkenny, Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford. It provides assurance, consulting, tax and deals advisory services to clients.

The firm is currently looking for a digital data solutions manager in its IT team and a risk assurance manager in its data analytics and assurance team.

Yahoo

Global media tech and advertising company Yahoo is looking for those with data analytics skills. Earlier this week we heard from machine learning engineer Zuoyun Jin about his work at the company.

Yahoo is currently looking to hire a variety of roles that require analytics and machine learning skills, including a platform integrity operations internship, which involves data mining and analytics, and a machine learning internship.

