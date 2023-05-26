H&MV to create 400 Irish jobs and opens new HQ in Limerick

The new office has space for 350 staff and is already recruiting for project managers, technicians, civic construction engineers and more.

H&MV Engineering plans to double its workforce by hiring 700 staff over the next five years, as it opens a new global headquarters in Limerick.

The high-voltage electrical engineering company will lead its global expansion from the new Limerick facility, which has space for 350 employees. H&MV said this headquarters will serve as a major centre for key roles across all areas of its business.

Recruitment at the new headquarters is already underway, with vacancies for project managers, civic construction engineers, autocad technicians, international payroll specialists and more. The company’s Careers page also lists a couple of open jobs for its Dublin and Cork offices.

It is understood that 400 of the new jobs will be based in H&MV offices in Ireland, with 300 will be based abroad. H&MV operates international offices in London, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Oslo, Madrid, Hosur and Bangalore.

H&MV was founded in 1997 and specialises in high-voltage transmissions, with particular expertise in the design and building of substations up to 420kV.

H&MV announced in 2018 that it would hire 150 new employees over five years. The company now has 700 staff worldwide.

The latest announcement follows the recent expansion of the company’s Dublin office over the past year, a new Thurles office that opened last year and an upcoming expansion to its Cork office, which is planned for the end of 2023.

The company said its new headquarters hosts state-of-the-art training facilities to help expand its graduate and apprenticeship programmes. H&MV said it will offer training and upskilling opportunities across a range of disciplines including engineering, design, finance and commercial development.

H&MV Engineering CEO PJ Flanagan said investing in talent is “incredibly important to us in providing rewarding careers to our employees”.

“The new office spaces have been designed to create an optimum atmosphere for innovation and creativity for H&MV Engineering colleagues, as we continue to provide high-voltage engineering solutions on the global stage,” Flanagan said.

