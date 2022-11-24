Irish quantum physicist’s Singapore-based company is hiring in Dublin

Horizon Quantum Computing is recruiting for at least 10 roles in Dublin, with the city to be a focus for software engineering in particular.

Horizon Quantum Computing, a Singapore-based company owned by Irishman Dr Joe Fitzsimons, is planning to expand into Dublin and base a team there.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com about the company’s expansion news, Fitzsimons confirmed that there was at least 10 positions earmarked for Ireland, with the possibility of a few more.

Recruitment is already underway for several roles in Dublin, with the region to be a focus for software engineering, in particular.

“We recently advertised a director of engineering role in Dublin, so we’ll be hiring at quite a senior level,” said Fitzsimons, adding that there is also “a range” of jobs for software engineers of all experience levels.

Fitzsimons, a quantum physicist who is currently based in Singapore, founded Horizon Quantum Computing in 2018. He has more than 18 years of experience in his field and holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford on quantum computing architectures.

As well as Fitzsimons, the leadership team at Horizon Quantum Computing includes Dr Si-Hui Tan, chief science officer, who holds a PhD in Physics from MIT and has been actively involved in quantum research for 18 years.

The company focuses on developing a new generation of programming tools to simplify and expedite the process of developing software for quantum computers.

It is working to remove the need for prior quantum computing experience for those who want to develop applications for quantum hardware.

Since quantum computing is still an emerging technology, Fitzsimons said that some of the more experienced, senior or expert-level roles – particularly those which are scientific in nature – will be filled wherever the company can find suitable candidates.

These may be in Singapore, Ireland, or further afield, he said. However, Fitzsimons said he is confident that his company will be able to fill out its team in Ireland. The company is currently looking at office spaces here to establish a physical presence in the city.

He mentioned the fact that Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has a number of industry-led postgraduate programmes in quantum computing as a promising sign that there is a pipeline of skilled people beginning to emerge in the sector here.

Horizon Quantum Computing is hoping to positively influence the further development of this quantum skills pipeline by providing internships to graduates.

