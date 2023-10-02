HPE to create 150 jobs in Galway at new hybrid cloud R&D centre

The 150 Galway jobs are in addition to the 150 jobs announced by HPE in 2021. Its expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

Tech multinational Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is creating 150 new jobs in Galway. The Texas-headquartered company is expanding its existing operations in Galway, opening a new global centre of excellence in Ballybrit for its GreenLake hybrid cloud platform.

The GreenLake platform supports 27,000 customers globally, powers more than 3.4m connected devices and manages 20 exabytes of data with customers worldwide. It was launched in Ireland in 2020 when the company teamed up with Interxion Ireland to bring it to the European market. The centre in Galway will mostly focus on R&D related to the service and there will be a lot of tech roles on offer.

Among the positions the company is recruiting for in the west are product designer, product owner, UI and UX front-end engineer, software engineering intern, DevOps intern, senior UX researcher, senior product designer and UI and UX designer. There is also a vacancy for a CTO innovation team engineering manager.

Currently, HPE’s website lists 16 open positions in Galway. The company has been an employer in Ireland for the past 50 years and the country is HPE’s EMEA hub for digital services R&D. It also has its financial services division (HPEFS) in Kildare, while HPE Aruba Networking is located in Cork. Galway is already an established cybersecurity hub for the company.

The newest addition to the Galway operation will be led by Cork native, Fidelma Russo, who is executive VP and CTO of HPE. She said that the new centre will help HPE “realise its vision and shape the future experience” of the GreenLake service. It will become a key part of the company’s new dedicated hybrid cloud business unit which will come into effect on 1 November.

“Designing technology and creating innovative applications is part of our heritage and at the heart of what we do at HPE. This investment will capitalise on the strong pool of technology expertise and engineering talent within Ireland. I’m excited to bring together a diverse team from those starting out in their careers to highly experienced tech professionals who will play a pivotal role in developing our hybrid cloud business,” added Russo.

HPE’s investment is being supported by IDA Ireland. The company previously announced it was recruiting for 150 tech jobs in Ireland in 2021. This Galway recruitment drive is separate from that prior announcement.

