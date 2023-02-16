Clare’s HRLocker to create 50 jobs after €2m funding boost

The company aims to break into new markets and expand its products, with vacancies in product development, sales and marketing.

Clare-based tech company HRLocker plans to double its workforce over the next two years, as it pushes for expansion on the back of a successful funding round.

The HR software company plans to create 50 new jobs by 2025, which will support its goals of breaking into new markets, expanding its products and growing its customer base in Ireland and the UK.

The roles will be across HRLocker’s entire organisation, with jobs in product development, sales and marketing. The company’s current vacancies include senior developer, SQL developer and lead development representative, all of which are remote jobs.

The expansion follows HRLocker’s €2m funding round last month, after it saw a significant boost in revenue growth last year.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Adam Coleman, the company has developed a HR management platform targeted at SMEs with 25 to 500 employees.

HRLocker manages the entire employee life cycle with features such as employee database, time management, performance management and HR and payroll reporting.

The company experienced a rapid boost in demand since the Covid-19 pandemic, which HRLocker said accelerated the digital transformation of HR departments.

In 2021, HRLocker began a similar recruitment drive after seeing a “huge rise” in users. The Lahinch-based company saw a 139pc revenue growth in the 12 months prior to its most recent funding round. Coleman said technologies that enhance the employee experience are in greater demand “as flexible, remote and hybrid working become the norm”.

“Organisations want their HR people focused on higher, more business-critical activities that align with company-wide strategies and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging, not spending their time on form-filling and data entry,” Coleman said.

“The expansion of our team means we can continue to deliver these tailored solutions so businesses can manage and engage their people at scale, regardless of location.”

