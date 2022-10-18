Huawei to create 200 jobs at new €150m Dublin cloud hub

The Chinese tech giant said the new centre will serve as a bridge between Ireland and Asia, helping Irish enterprises expand into new markets while supporting investment into the country.

Huawei is expanding its presence in Ireland with the launch of its first European cloud centre in Dublin.

The Chinese technology giant is investing €150m in the new hub. It plans to create 60 jobs in the next two years, with this number reaching 200 by 2027.

The roles will include sales, pre-sales, legal, tax, operational, management and research positions.

The announcement was made at Huawei’s Connect event in Paris today (18 October). Huawei Cloud west European region president Tim Tao said the company chose Ireland for this hub because it has “top talent” and “advanced infrastructure” that can support cloud development.

Tao added that Huawei wants the new centre to serve as a bridge between Ireland and Asia, helping Irish enterprises expand into new markets.

Huawei Cloud plans to offer SMEs cloud credits, technical support and access to international venture-capital networks to help speed up their digitalisation and expansion. The new facility also aims to help Huawei’s ambitions in Europe and boost Asian enterprises investing in Ireland.

“In Europe, Huawei Cloud is committed to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence,” Tao said.

Huawei has been in Ireland since 2004. Its business now serves more than 3m people and supports hundreds of jobs.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said the “significant” investment demonstrates Huawei’s ongoing commitment to Ireland.

“It’s also an endorsement of Ireland as an enterprise-friendly environment where companies like Huawei can grow and prosper,” Varadkar said. “Huawei is expanding its portfolio of services in Ireland with this investment, which will substantially enhance our thriving technology ecosystem.”

The investment is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said this further positions Ireland as an important hub for Huawei’s European and global operations.

It comes after Huawei announced plans last year to invest €80m into Irish R&D and create 110 new jobs at the company.

“These new services leverage Huawei’s industry-leading technology and R&D expertise, and are testament to the strength of Ireland’s offering including our extremely strong talent pool,” Shanahan said.

Huawei said the new hub will help its cloud division strengthen its investment in R&D, marketing, the start-up ecosystem and greener infrastructure.

Last month, Huawei chief strategy officer Bryan Che spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the importance of global collaboration and how open-source technology can create a sustainable future.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.