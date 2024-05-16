IBM to create 800 high-tech jobs in Ireland

The investment will create hundreds of roles in research and development, as well as digital sales and consulting.

IBM has today (16 May) announced the creation of 800 new high-tech jobs across Ireland.

The multinational technology company will be looking for professionals in R&D, digital sales and consulting to join the team in the Dublin and Cork premises, as well as at IBM’s subsidiary Red Hat in Waterford.

IBM’s three-year investment, which is supported by the Irish Government though IDA Ireland, seeks to further evolve “operations and capabilities”, as it has done for more than 65 years as part of the company’s global strategy.

Ireland is currently host to the sole IBM research facility in the EU and, as such, is focused on enhancing the region’s rich and diverse technology talent pool.

IBM’s operations in Ireland assist clients across key sectors such as financial services and healthcare, to streamline business processes and gain a competitive advantage through technology.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, TD, welcomed IBM’s “commitment to Ireland as a strategic location”, noting the positive impact to the economy through job creation and the strengthening of “specialist skills and expertise”.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, said the news was a “vote of confidence” for the country, as an example of an advanced digital economy.

“The Government fully supports advancements in AI and digital transformation, and these roles will allow for exciting innovative opportunities for many of our skilled workforce throughout the country” said Burke.

Michael Lohan, IDA Ireland chief executive officer, commented on the “strong impact” the announcement will have in Dublin, Cork and Waterford and how it will uplift the Irish technology ecosystem “by advancing capabilities across key growth areas”, such as cloud, AI, quantum and cybersecurity.

Late last year, IBM acquired two enterprise companies in a multibillion-dollar deal. Earlier this month, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to IBM Ireland’s country general manager, Deborah Threadgold for The Leaders’ Room podcast. She spoke about how IBM has reinvented itself over its 115-plus years from a hardware company to the AI and hybrid cloud organisation it is today.

