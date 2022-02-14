IBM's Deborah Threadgold and Leo Varadkar stand in front of a wall with the IBM logo in the background.
Jobs News
IBM Ireland’s Deborah Threadgold with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Image: Naoise Culhane

IBM plans 200 new jobs across its operations in Ireland

2 hours ago

New roles will be spread across IBM operations in Dublin, Cork and Galway, with hiring expected to be complete in the coming months.

Multinational tech company IBM has announced plans to create 200 new jobs across its Irish operations, with recruitment already underway.

Roles currently on offer are in various sectors such as IT, R&D, digital sales, software development, digital security and software engineering. IBM said the jobs will be spread across its operations in Dublin, Cork and Galway. The tech giant aims to complete hiring in the coming months.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

IBM has been operating in Ireland since 1956 and now has more than 3,000 local employees across multiple business locations in the country. The 200 new roles being created in the coming months are on top of more than 400 hires the company has made in Ireland during the pandemic.

“IBM continues to evolve in Ireland as we have done throughout our more than 65 years here, and I am proud that IBM is synonymous with the fabric of business in Ireland,” IBM Ireland country general manager Deborah Threadgold said.

Hiring Now

“As someone who joined IBM Ireland in 1997, I can personally testify that joining IBM brings a wealth of opportunities to develop both your technical and business skills as we continue to push the boundaries of technology for businesses both in Ireland and internationally.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar, TD, added that IBM is a “great example of a company embracing constant innovation, adapting and moving up the value chain” as technology changes and the company shifts focus to hybrid cloud and AI.

“These high-quality jobs will be a further boost to the company’s activities here in Ireland, and drive its very strong position in the Irish ICT sector,” Varadkar said.

IDA Ireland also welcomed the jobs announcement, with CEO Martin Shanahan adding that it “demonstrates the company’s continued confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce to further support its evolution”.

Last month, the tech giant reported its highest quarterly sales growth in a decade, driven by hybrid cloud adoption increasing software and consulting revenue.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Leigh Mc Gowran
By Leigh Mc Gowran

Leigh Mc Gowran is a journalist with Silicon Republic since November 2021. He has previously worked as an environmental and breaking news journalist, and a local radio presenter. When he’s not writing articles and stressing about the climate emergency, he enjoys judging the latest film releases and perfecting his renowned cooking skills. He also has a love for video games, coffee and cats.

More from careers

IBM's Deborah Threadgold and Leo Varadkar stand in front of a wall with the IBM logo in the background.
Flexible work and pay rises could be on the cards for digital workers in 2022
IBM's Deborah Threadgold and Leo Varadkar stand in front of a wall with the IBM logo in the background.
What does a career in data science look like right now?
IBM's Deborah Threadgold and Leo Varadkar stand in front of a wall with the IBM logo in the background.
How this data scientist stays up to date in a fast-moving industry
IBM's Deborah Threadgold and Leo Varadkar stand in front of a wall with the IBM logo in the background.
15 companies hiring for data science roles right now

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading