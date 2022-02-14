IBM plans 200 new jobs across its operations in Ireland

New roles will be spread across IBM operations in Dublin, Cork and Galway, with hiring expected to be complete in the coming months.

Multinational tech company IBM has announced plans to create 200 new jobs across its Irish operations, with recruitment already underway.

Roles currently on offer are in various sectors such as IT, R&D, digital sales, software development, digital security and software engineering. IBM said the jobs will be spread across its operations in Dublin, Cork and Galway. The tech giant aims to complete hiring in the coming months.

IBM has been operating in Ireland since 1956 and now has more than 3,000 local employees across multiple business locations in the country. The 200 new roles being created in the coming months are on top of more than 400 hires the company has made in Ireland during the pandemic.

“IBM continues to evolve in Ireland as we have done throughout our more than 65 years here, and I am proud that IBM is synonymous with the fabric of business in Ireland,” IBM Ireland country general manager Deborah Threadgold said.

“As someone who joined IBM Ireland in 1997, I can personally testify that joining IBM brings a wealth of opportunities to develop both your technical and business skills as we continue to push the boundaries of technology for businesses both in Ireland and internationally.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar, TD, added that IBM is a “great example of a company embracing constant innovation, adapting and moving up the value chain” as technology changes and the company shifts focus to hybrid cloud and AI.

“These high-quality jobs will be a further boost to the company’s activities here in Ireland, and drive its very strong position in the Irish ICT sector,” Varadkar said.

IDA Ireland also welcomed the jobs announcement, with CEO Martin Shanahan adding that it “demonstrates the company’s continued confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce to further support its evolution”.

Last month, the tech giant reported its highest quarterly sales growth in a decade, driven by hybrid cloud adoption increasing software and consulting revenue.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.