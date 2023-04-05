High-growth companies are creating nearly 100 new jobs in Ireland

IDA Ireland has welcomed four tech-focused companies creating new jobs and offices across Dublin, Galway and Cork.

IDA Ireland has announced the creation of 100 new jobs as a result of five high-growth companies from Europe and the US bringing their businesses to Irish shores.

Four of these companies are technology-focused and the new jobs they create will be based in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

Sectors range from medtech and business services to fintech and roles will be spread across sales and marketing, software development, engineering and data analytics.

The investments are supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, the state agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment.

“The positions will be spread across a range of sectors and indeed cities, demonstrating Ireland’s position as an excellent strategic choice for global business, both in terms of our geographic location and our wealth of diverse and highly skilled talent,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD.

Mary Buckley, who is the interim CEO of IDA until Michael Lohan takes over later this month, said that the locational spread of these new jobs shows that Ireland’s technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance “resonates with overseas investors.”

“Our pro-business environment remains competitive in attracting high-growth companies to set up in Ireland. These companies choose Ireland as the location to serve and grow their customer base due to Ireland’s established track record,” Buckley said.

Here are the four tech companies investing in Ireland.

Xenon Arc is a US-based company that develops customer engagement platforms and technical support for industrial manufacturers across a range of sectors, from chemicals to food ingredients. The company is opening a new EMEA office in Dublin with roles available in sales, marketing, customer support, operations, product management and data analytics.

Total Processing is a fintech company that helps clients navigate the complexities of payment processing. Based in the UK and with operations in the MENA region, the fast-growing company is hiring 25 new employees in Ireland with plans to expand in the EU market.

QbDVision is a digital computer-mediated communication platform designed to accelerate the drug development lifecycle and help organisations deliver the next generation of breakthrough therapies. The company is based in Austin, Texas and is opening its first international office in Cork to meet demand in the EU biopharma market. It will hire 15 employees over the next four years.

Movano Health already has an Irish subsidiary in Cork where it currently employs five people at the Rubicon Centre. The medical equipment manufacturer based in California now plans to hire more than 20 employees in Ireland over the next four years. It is currently looking to hire engineers to work towards the summer launch of the Evie Ring, its first commercial product.

