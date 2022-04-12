Irish medical e-learning company Iheed to create 44 new jobs in Ireland

Iheed has already grown its staff levels from 19 to 44 over the past year due to its expansion. It is opening a new office in Sandyford.

Dublin-based e-learning company Iheed plans to create 44 new jobs over the next year. The roles will be in technology, UX design, content development, digital marketing, sales, student support, finance and operations.

All the jobs will be based in Ireland. Founded in 2013, medical online education provider Iheed has operations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. It has staff in the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, India and Brazil, as well as Dublin.

Iheed has experienced rapid expansion in the past few months, with staff numbers increasing from 19 to 44 in a one-year period. The company’s latest jobs announcement was revealed today (April 12) at the official opening of its new premises in Sandyford, Co Dublin.

Speaking at the opening of the new office, the company’s CEO, Dr Tom O’Callaghan, said that “Iheed’s flexible and remote model” as well as its partnerships with leading universities and the quality of its course delivery positioned it well to support the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare sector.

“These include the growing worldwide shortage of healthcare workers and the need to retain talent; a focus on value for money among policymakers; and the need for an urgent shift from expensive hospital-based care to cost-effective, community-based preventative healthcare,” O’Callaghan said.

Iheed’s university partners include Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Irish College of General Practitioners, Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland, University College Dublin and the University of Warwick in the UK.

The company works with these partners to develop and deliver online medical education remotely. More than 400,000 people have completed Iheed’s courses in more than 65 countries. The company’s growing portfolio of 12 university professional qualifications include master’s degrees courses in public health, medical education, healthcare leadership and diabetes. It also delivers professional diploma courses in paediatrics, women’s health, dermatology and care of the elderly. Iheed will soon launch a suite of further specialist nursing programmes with its university partners.

For more information on the roles available at Iheed, see the careers section on its website.

