Ireland’s Inclusio to create 80 jobs with €6.2m investment

Diversity and inclusion platform Inclusio has announced plans to create 80 jobs over the next two years on the back of a major investment.

The new jobs will be in technology, sales and marketing and will add to the company’s base of 35 employees at its Dublin HQ.

The additional employees will help the DCU spin-out expand into new markets and build on its existing customer base.

The company received €6.2m in funding in a round led by Elkstone and backed by Atlantic Bridge, Enterprise Ireland, and Oyster Capital, as well as private investors Brian Caulfield, John Hearne and Wakeup Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Sandra Healy, Inclusio gives organisations the ability monitor diversity data as well as track and report culture metrics linked to business KPIs within a system designed for risk and accountability management.

The start-up is currently working closely with Ulster University and Stanford University in the US on a project around accommodations for neurodivergent employees.

‘Not a tick-box exercise’

Healy founded the Centre of Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion research at Dublin City University in 2015. In the years that followed, she and her colleagues Deborah Murphy and Arthur Lubambo were supported to develop Inclusio via Enterprise Ireland’s Commercialisation Fund.

“Our software helps organisations pinpoint and focus diversity and inclusion actions in a more strategic way. We are now beginning to create international and sector benchmarks with a focus on leading the way globally in this space,” said Healy.

“This funding and jobs boost will further help us on our journey of scaling our team and offering our knowledge and expertise to ensure companies can get diversity and inclusion right and ensure that it’s not a tick-box exercise.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the new jobs “highlight the innovation at the core of the Irish start-up sector”.

“Diversity, inclusion, dignity and respect in the workplace are core elements with which this Government wants to continue to build our economy. Inclusio is championing this and will play a leadership role in offering employers tangible technological solutions in this space going forward.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy also congratulated Healy and the Inclusio team.

“As far back as 2016, the excellent team at Inclusio foresaw a gap in the market and the pressing need to address diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Enterprise Ireland is delighted to have partnered with Inclusio at each stage of its rapid growth journey,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the team as they continue to scale and compete in global markets.”

