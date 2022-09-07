Online media company Insider to create 50 tech jobs in Northern Ireland

Insider is looking to base a team of software engineers and other staff at its new tech and product hub in Northern Ireland.

Online media company Insider is set to open a technology and product hub in Northern Ireland. The move will initially create 50 new jobs in the region.

The company is looking to expand its engineering capabilities through the new hub and the 50 positions are to be filled by mid-2024. It will be recruiting for data engineering, project management and IT support roles.

The hub will be a base for the company’s software engineering team to design, develop and support key technology applications used by millions of people across the world.

Insider has developed an online media platform providing news in six different languages across 10 global editions. The company also has its own media studio and is a prolific producer of social video content.

The New York-headquartered company employs more than 1,000 people.

Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider, said that the team in Northern Ireland will be focused on improving its data products, subscription services, content syndication and testing automation processes.

“We know that the excellent and hard-working talent pool in Northern Ireland will play an integral role in our ongoing effort to get better each day at what we do.”

Insider’s move to Northern Ireland is being supported by Invest NI. Economy minister Gordon Lyons said the investment would be a “welcome addition” to the region’s already vibrant tech scene.

“This was a highly mobile project with a number of locations in the running. As part of Invest NI’s engagement with the company to help win this project, I first met the senior team in March,” Lyons added.

“I am delighted to be back with the team today to make this announcement. Invest NI has done a great job helping to secure this project, the new jobs and over £2m investment in our local economy through annual salaries.”

Roles will be hybrid so Insider can attract many people from across Northern Ireland, said interim Invest NI CEO Mel Chittock.

More information on the jobs available at Insider can be found on its website.

