Intercom to hire 150 people in Ireland next year, open new office in 2023

Irish-founded Intercom is on a hiring spree internationally, and aims to more than double its employees in Dublin by the end of 2022.

Intercom, the Irish-founded software company, is creating 150 new jobs in Ireland next year. This will bring its local headcount to more than 400.

Founded in 2011 by Irish entrepreneurs, Intercom has developed a communications platform that helps companies with customer relationships. Although headquartered in San Francisco, Intercom has made significant investments in Ireland, with more in the pipeline.

News of Intercom’s expansion comes less than a month after a new crop of senior hires were made at the global software company as it continues to grow rapidly. Its annual recurring revenue surpassed $200m this year.

Most of the new jobs will be in R&D, including engineering, product design and management, research, analytics and data science. Several roles on go-to market, operations and customer engagement teams will also be created.

“The heart and soul of our product innovation is in Ireland, and we invest a massive amount of time and resources into the entire team,” said Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Intercom.

“Intercom offers unique, career-defining opportunities, and the ability to not only make a measurable impact from day one, but also positively impact the growing Irish tech scene,” he added.

The company also said it is opening a new Dublin office in early 2023, based at Earlsfort Terrace. The office will include many new amenities including EV charging, bike parking, a gym and a restaurant.

Karen Peacock, who took over as CEO of Intercom in June last year, said that the platform has seen strong sustained demand because the “bar for delivering great customer experiences is higher than ever”. Peacock replaced Eoghan McCabe, who was at the helm of the company for almost 10 years.

Ireland is not the only location where Intercom is on a hiring spree in. As well as Dublin and San Francisco, it has offices in London, Chicago and Sydney, and is hiring at every level. By the end of 2022, Intercom expects to have around 1,000 employees globally.

“Intercom has been one of the most influential companies in Irish tech over the last 10 years, showing other start-ups they can build world-class products locally and expand internationally,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD.

Globally, more than 25,000 companies use Intercom’s customer communications platform, including tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Atlassian. It also counts Irish start-ups Tines and &Open among its clients, as well as local businesses The Ink Factory and Mad Egg.

