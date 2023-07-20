Ireland’s new media regulator is creating 120 jobs

Coimisiún na Meán is filling roles across all levels of the organisation, as it works to enforce the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act.

Ireland’s new media regulator is on a hiring spree as it prepares to tackle online safety and manage the sector.

Coimisiún na Meán plans to hire 120 people over the year on a rolling basis, filling roles across the fledgling organisation. The new commission’s Careers page shows it is hiring for multiple director and managerial roles, including procurement lead, director of legal and director of IT.

The Dublin-based regulator said it is hiring across a range of sectors including HR, IT and roles that deal with regulatory policy, platform supervision, investigations and user support around broadcast and online content.

Coimisiún na Meán was set up in March of this year in place of the now-disbanded Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. A key difference to its predecessor is the added focus on online media.

This commission will be the enforcer of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act that was signed into law a few months ago. The organisation said it has a number of objectives this year, including the development of Ireland’s first binding online safety code, developing funding supports for the media sector, carrying out a review of Irish language services and developing a strategy to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in media.

Coimisiún na Meán said successful candidates will play a key role shaping the direction and approach of divisions within the regulator. These new candidates will also help to develop the new structures and initiatives within the commission.

The new regulator’s executive chair Jeremy Godfrey said the organisation is currently in “start-up phase” and aims to be fully operational by early 2024.

“Coimisiún na Meán is committed to ensuring a thriving, diverse and safe online and media landscape,” Godfrey said. “This is a really exciting time to be joining An Coimisiún and we are delighted to be recruiting for a range of roles that will support the delivery of our strategic objectives.

“We are now looking to hear from candidates with suitable skills and experience to help us meet the challenges ahead, and, at this critical phase, to grow and shape our organisation.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.