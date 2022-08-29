Irish co-founded software start-up Demoleap to hire 50 in Dublin

Demoleap was founded two years ago. It is hiring a data analyst, as well as business development, sales development roles and more in Dublin.

Demoleap, a Tel Aviv-founded software start-up that was co-founded by an Irishman, is planning to create 50 new jobs in Dublin.

The company was co-founded by Dublin-based Hugo Dempsey with Itay Sinuani and Noam Singer two years ago.

Demoleap’s platform uses AI to provide live demonstrations of training lessons for sales teams. It is designed to make training sales staff easier and more efficient.

It was founded when Dempsey worked with Sinuani in Tel Aviv while he was working for Salesforce and leading a sales team.

“We had the shared task of advising both our internal and channel sales teams on positioning and selling our products,” Dempsey told the Business Post. “This was time-consuming and ineffective. We learned from several studies that up to 75pc of sales training is forgotten in six days and 84pc in 90 days.

“We figured there must be a better way to help salespeople deliver better sales qualifications, discovery, and live sales demos but when we looked at what technology was available to help us, there was none. It was from this that the idea for Demoleap started to form.”

Today, Demoleap has offices in the US, Tel Aviv and Dublin. The start-up recently raised $4.4m in a funding round led by Bonfire Ventures and Differential Ventures. It saw additional participation by 25madison, Ground up and other angel investors.

The company is using its funds to build out its team, including in Ireland. Dempsey told SiliconRepublic.com that it is expanding its go-to-market team in the mid-term.

Roles will include sales development reps, business development reps, sales operations, data analysts, sales manager and account executive.

“It is a personal goal for me to scale the team, develop talent and create opportunities in Ireland,” said Dempsey. Ireland is to be the focus for Demoleap’s sales, marketing and business development teams. The Tel Aviv team is primarily focused on product.

For more information on the jobs available at Demoleap, see the company’s website.

