Irish edtech firm ETU to create 100 new jobs in Ireland and the US

The learning simulation technology company will create 100 new roles over the next 14 months to facilitate its continued expansion.

Irish edtech software company ETU has said it plans to create 100 new jobs in Ireland and the US by the end of 2022. Some of the roles will be remote.

The new jobs will be positioned across all sectors of the business, including multiple roles focused on next-generation technology that incorporates machine learning and AI.

The company, which specialises in learning simulation technology, said it has expanded its customer base considerably in recent months due an increase in demand for tech-based simulations and virtual corporate training. Its users have, so far, completed 1m simulations worldwide.

Recently, ETU has added companies such as IBM and McKinsey to its existing client portfolio, which includes PwC, Pacific Gas & Electric and EY. The company is on track to double its revenue in 2021.

To support its expansion, ETU announced a new structure for its executive team, with appointments for the roles of chief operations officer, chief financial officer, chief marketing officer, chief revenue officer, chief technology officer, chief product officer, chief services officer and head of HR.

“With this team at the helm, ETU is better positioned than ever to serve our growing list of clients,” said ETU’s CEO, Michael Veale. “ETU’s senior leaders will help guide our workforce as we enter our next level of success.”

Dr Declan Dagger, who has recently gone from CTO to COO, said the company is “at the forefront of immersive technologies for rapidly upskilling global workforces”.

“Our award-winning Learning Simulation Platform already supports the development of millions of employees across the globe. With this phase of expansion, we are adding further capabilities to empower our customers to be better prepared for the global skills shortage they face and maximise their return on talent.”

ETU was founded at Trinity College Dublin by a research team that included Dagger. It is now using simulation technology to help companies provide training for onboarding, compliance, ethics, risk, leadership, sales, customer service and more.

For more information about new roles at the company, see ETU’s website.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.