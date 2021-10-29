Irish tech start-up Readi-Watch to double its team, eyeing future growth

Readi-Watch is not even a full year old yet, but it’s already looking to expand into the US and UK.

Irish software start-up Readi-Watch is hoping to double its small team as it works to scale into the US and UK markets.

The NovaUCD client company was only established earlier this year, but it is already planning to hire seven people over the next year in addition to its current team of seven.

Readi-Watch has developed a digital platform for companies to manage their innovation, research and development (RD&I) projects. Its software incorporates ISO-aligned strategic tools to help establish a company’s RD&I plans, along with reports for R&D tax and grant-funded projects, CPD-approved online training programmes, and business and project diagnostic assessments.

“In today’s era of digitalisation and sustainability, our platform gives companies back the innovation capability and control to drive their businesses to success by providing them with a digital framework to execute on best practice and informed RD&I strategies,” said David Byrne, founder and CEO of Readi-Watch.

The company has grown a strong customer base of Irish companies across the technology, manufacturing, engineering and software sectors, with clients including Anam Technologies and Croom Precision Medical.

Readi-Watch will exhibit at Web Summit, which is taking place in Lisbon next week. It is participating through Web Summit’s Alpha start-up programme alongside several other handpicked new companies. As part of the programme, Readi-Watch will be exhibiting to potential customers and investors, and taking part in masterclasses and mentor sessions.

Byrne said he was “very excited to be exhibiting Readi-Watch to a global audience” at Web Summit, particularly as the business looks to “scale internationally and gain traction” in other markets.

As well as doubling the company’s headcount, Byrne said he hopes to “invest heavily” in its proprietary technology to facilitate its future growth.

To date, the start-up has been supported through Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Programme, as well as the Local Enterprise Office of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

It is based at NovaUCD, the centre for entrepreneurs and new ventures at University College Dublin. Other companies coming out of this base include quantum computing start-up Equal1, drone company Manna, Output Sports and PlasmaBound.

NovaUCD’s capacity is set to increase by around 50pc thanks to a new expansion that was opened yesterday (28 October) by the Taoiseach.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.