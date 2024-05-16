Engineering services firm Jacobs announces 100 new jobs in Ireland

The new roles will support projects across the critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and semiconductor sectors.

Jacobs, the technical professional services firm, has today (16 May) announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Ireland.

Over the next two years, Jacobs will hire professionals in engineering, project management, construction management, commissioning and qualification, to support projects in high-growth sectors, including critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and semiconductors.

The announcement comes as the company celebrates 50 years of operations in Ireland and was made during the official opening of a new office in Sandyford, Dublin.

Jacobs currently employs more than 1,200 people across Dublin, Cork and Belfast and is one of the region’s largest providers of engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning, qualification and validation services.

The company serves clients in the government and private sectors, and notable projects include the National Transport Authority’s BusConnects Dublin and Cork programmes, and the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, TD, who opened the new Dublin office, welcomed the jobs news. “Jacobs has delivered countless major manufacturing and infrastructure projects that have been central to Ireland’s economic success and societal progress over the last 50 years,” he said.

“As Jacobs embarks on its latest chapter, I am delighted to open their new office in Dublin and announce 100 new jobs in Ireland to support its continued growth, in Ireland and internationally.”

In 1974, with the support of IDA Ireland, Jacobs elected to expand outside the US for the first time, selecting Dublin as a prime location. Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada said, even though it’s a global business, the company’s presence in Ireland “is an Irish success story”.

He expressed “huge confidence in Ireland” and excitement for “continued business growth here”, with a commitment “to building skills for the future”.

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan echoed this sentiment, stating that IDA Ireland looks forward to supporting Jacobs in the delivery of “sustainable growth and investment, aimed at furthering the modernisation of critical infrastructure and unlocking opportunities in the life sciences and semiconductor sectors”.

In 2019, the company announced an investment of €4.5m in its Cork offices and plans to create 200 jobs across Ireland. For current job listings, visit the company’s Careers page.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.