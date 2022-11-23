Jaguar Land Rover to add 85 tech staff to its Irish operation

Software engineers, cybersecurity staff and other tech specialists are being sought after by Jaguar Land Rover in Ireland.

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is recruiting 85 people in Ireland, with a particular focus on digital and tech skills.

The company confirmed that it had Irish workers in its sights as part of its plan to recruit 800 people across the world. Other locations it is recruiting in are the UK, US, India, China and Hungary.

The Irish jobs are in areas such as autonomous driving, software engineering, cybersecurity and DevSecOps.

John Cormican, general manager of vehicle engineering at Jaguar Land Rover’s site in Shannon, Co Clare, said on LinkedIn that the carmaker plans to host a technology day in Dublin in the coming days to showcase its tech.

The event will see the company engage with people who are interested in learning more about the tech aspect of its car manufacturing business. Cormican is hoping that people who are interested in working in tech in Ireland come along to the showcase – and this includes people who were recently laid off by other tech firms such as Meta and Twitter.

Jaguar Land Rover has a large software engineering site in Shannon where it is working on several projects. These include assistive and automotive driving, connectivity and data science, the electrical architecture of vehicles and test platforming.

According to Cormican, the 85 roles are spread across these four main areas. He told SiliconRepublic.com that the upcoming technology day event will focus on the company’s future vision around technology as well as its digital transformation strategy. There will be several guest speakers, although full details have yet to be finalised.

In 2018, Cormican spoke at Silicon Republic’s Inspirefest event on the work that he and his team were doing to make the west of Ireland a hotbed of activity for autonomous driving.

In 2020, SiliconRepublic.com heard from workers at Jaguar Land Rover’s site in Shannon about what it is like to be a software developer in the automotive industry.

For more information on the current open roles at Jaguar Land Rover, visit its website.

