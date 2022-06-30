8 super scaling businesses hiring now in Ireland

Hundreds of jobs will be created in Dublin, Galway, Letterkenny and Limerick.

IDA Ireland-backed companies have collectively announced more than 200 jobs to be created over the coming years in Ireland.

The majority of these jobs are coming from rapidly scaling start-ups out of Europe and the US, and each of these businesses is building out operations in Ireland in order to drive growth across Europe.

“It’s a testament to our highly qualified and talented workforce,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD. “I’m really impressed with the high growth potential of these companies and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business here in Ireland.”

Each of these investments is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. “I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments, which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work-life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors,” said IDA CEO Martin Shanahan.

“These companies choose Ireland as the location from which to serve and grow their customer base due to Ireland’s established track record as a tech hub in Europe.”

Workato

50 jobs will be created at automation platform Workato, which is expanding its Dublin office after a year of strong performance in EMEA. Workato opened its Irish operation last September and currently has 10 people working out of a WeWork hub in Dublin. New recruits will be hired over the next three years or so for a new office space. The company is primarily seeking sales, marketing and engineering staff. The California-headquartered company has raised $420m in funding to date and reached a $5.7bn valuation last November.

Bluecrux

About 50 jobs will also be created at Belgium-headquartered SaaS company Bluecrux, which provides software for lab management and scheduling. These new roles are expected to be filled by 2025 as part of the company’s global expansion roadmap. Bluecrux established its first Irish office in Galway via the acquisition of PlanDomino in May last year. This was followed by a second office in Dublin in March this year. Its first hires will be focused on roles in management, commercial, software engineering, consulting and delivery, QA and customer success.

GeistM

New York-headquartered start-up GeistM is set to create 40 jobs in marketing technology, or martech. GeistM has now established an EU headquarters in Dublin to serve clients outside of the US. It is expected to fill these roles by 2024. Jobs will be created across creative, client management, engineering, business development and marketing. “Ireland is the ideal location for GeistM’s second office given the proximity to large advertising partners like Facebook and Google, the depth of talent on the sales, marketing and engineering sides, and access to the single currency European market where most of our business is based,” said founder and CEO Kevin Fortuna.

Travizory Border Security

Swiss tech company Travizory has opened a development centre within the Atlantic Technological University campus in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, and plans to hire for 30 new jobs by 2024. Travizory specialises in technology to manage border crossings and was founded by senior executives from the air travel sector. It’s looking to hire across software DevOps, cloud computing, cybersecurity and machine learning, and will have opportunities for both students and graduates. “We hope to find new innovators who we can nurture, support and grow along with the company,” said Letterkenny lead Barry McLaughlin.

Evolv AI

San Francisco-headquartered Evolv AI opened its European headquarters in Dublin last year. It now plans to staff this HQ with a team of 25 over the next two years. Key roles have already been filled in Dublin and Limerick while new positions will be available across sales and marketing, client success, engineering and R&D. Evolv AI applies artificial intelligence technology to the personalisation of customer experiences in real time.

Hader Solutions

Another Swiss company, Hader Solutions, recently opened its first distribution centre in Swords, Co Dublin. This medical device manufacturer now aims to hire 18 people over the next three years to support distribution across EMEA. “Our Irish team will include salespersons, engineers, administrative and technical personnel, and team leaders to drive operations while working closely with our Swiss-based team,” said Hader Solutions CEO François Huguelet.

Refapp

Swedish HR-tech start-up Refapp announced the establishment of an EMEA sales hub in Dublin. This will create up to 15 jobs over three years. These roles will be in sales, business development and marketing to drive growth of Refapp’s automated cloud-based technology for checking references during recruitment. The Irish site, led by Daniel Johnsson, is based on Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin’s city centre.

Censys

Finally, US cybersecurity company Censys is set to turn its Irish operation into the headquarters for its international expansion. The company plans to double its size in Ireland every six months, hiring an additional 13 people by 2024. “The Dublin HQ will serve as the primary location for EMEA new hires and will be supported by Censys team members in the US and Europe as we continue to serve and grow our international base,” said international MD James DeBragga. Censys will be hiring across sales, customer support, business development and engineering.

