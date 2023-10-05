Galway-based Joulica to create 40 new jobs over next three years

Led by Elkstone and backed by Enterprise Ireland, recent funding will help the analytics start-up to create the new jobs and bring its total headcount to 70.

Joulica, an analytics start-up based in Galway, is creating 40 new jobs in the region over the next three years following a funding round led by Elkstone Partners.

The highly skilled roles, ranging from product development, sales and marketing to customer success, will help Joulica further develop its analytics platform geared towards customer experience and expand its global presence.

Joulica was founded in 2016 and is led by CEO Tony McCormack. It provides software to global contact centres that enables them to extract data insights from real-time data streams both on private and public clouds and supports visualisation, workflow and data-exploration features.

“This growth will accelerate our product development roadmap, facilitate customer base and partner expansion, attract top-tier talent and allow us to continue our mission of allowing organisations to deliver superior customer experiences fuelled by real-time analytics,” McCormack said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD, said that there are “exciting times” ahead for Joulica as it continues to expand its presence.

“The Galway-based company has a well-earned reputation for service and delivery for their customers. I also want to commend the team on its recent successful funding round, which will support the company’s significant growth plans and global ambition,” Coveney said.

Niall McEvoy, venture partner at Elkstone, said that the founding team at Joulica “have built all the foundations required to drive accelerated growth in a rapidly expanding space”.

“The company has a blue-chip customer and channel partner base to build on, a best-in-class product and the ambition to scale across global markets,” he said.

Anne Lanigan, divisional manager of technology and services at Enterprise Ireland, commended Joulica for the progress it has made to develop “a market-ready and proven platform and achieve significant market traction”.

“Enterprise Ireland looks forward to supporting the company to globalise its business model, with support through our unique network of 39 international offices, growing highly skilled jobs from the company’s Galway-based headquarters.”

