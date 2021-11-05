Just Eat orders 160 new jobs for Dublin, focusing on local customer service

As part of a group-wide initiative, Just Eat is creating local roles for customer service agents.

Popular food delivery service Just Eat will invest in a new 25,000 sq ft flagship office on Shelbourne Road in Dublin, creating space for a significant workforce expansion.

The company has announced 160 new jobs as part of its Irish investment, most of which will be based at its new office. Just Eat added that this will still leave room for further growth.

“A continued increase in demand for our services has justified this investment and we are very excited about what the future holds for us here,” said Amanda Roche-Kelly, MD of Just Eat Ireland.

“With the welcome reopening of the hospitality sector many of the independent restaurants that offered delivery for the first time in the past year have continued to maintain that as a key part of their business over the past number of months and intend to maintain it for the long-term. In addition, those that always offered a delivery service, have responded to evolving consumer choices and the increased demand by broadening the choices available and hours of opening,” she added.

Customer service jobs

Just Eat plans to make the move to its new office in February 2022, at which point it hopes to start bringing employees back to the office on a phased basis.

One floor of the new facility will be dedicated to customer service with operators installed to provide support seven days a week. Its second floor will house operations, marketing, administration and the Just Eat Ireland management team.

New roles available at Just Eat will span customer service, sales, office management and facilities.

Customer service investment in particular is a group-wide initiative for Just Eat as it aims to further localise these operations.

“Our investment in people, and specifically in customer services, will bring us more even more insights from our customers and restaurant partners allowing us to continually enhance the quality of service offered,” said Roche-Kelly.

New customer service agents at Just Eat will be offered a comprehensive training programme with career development plans.

The company is also planning to recruit more couriers across the country in the coming weeks, with positions in Kildare and Athlone now available.

Just Eat in Ireland

The Just Eat app has been downloaded more than 2.7m times since it was launched in Ireland six years ago. According to the company, more than 80pc of its customers order via the app or mobile device.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Just Eat offers online delivery services for restaurants and takeaways that don’t have an in-house option. Having merged with Takeaway.com last year, it cemented its position as a global food delivery giant.

The company has seen continued growth in Ireland, both from customers and new restaurant partners signing up to the platform.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said this expansion will continue support for restaurants and their customers.

“I know how much many people relied on takeaway services during the pandemic and the fantastic work many delivery drivers and riders did during that time,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see the sector continuing to thrive and grow and I wish the company the best with this new investment.”

More information on jobs available at Just Eat can be found on the company website.

