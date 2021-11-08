Sligo automation company’s Cork expansion prompts hiring drive

Recently rebranded Kaon Automation is hiring mechanical design engineers, controls engineers, electrical design engineers and build technicians.

Irish company Kaon Automation is looking to hire engineers for its machine building teams at both its new facility in Cork and its existing base in Sligo.

The company has rebranded to Kaon Automation from Automation Technology Services ahead of its move to Cork. Established in 2005, the machine building automation company already employs 45 people, mainly in the engineering sector.

Its clients include international companies as well as Irish businesses, with customers in the medtech, automation and electronic sectors.

According to Kaon Automation’s newly appointed regional manager for its Cork facility, Noel Horgan, customer demand is already high in the region.

He said the company is actively looking to hire new team members to meet this demand at the new 900 sq m Little Island facility. Roles include mechanical design engineers, controls engineers, electrical design engineers and build technicians.

“We design and build machines from concept to completion so it is a very exciting place for an engineer to work. There is a physical outcome and that is very attractive to engineers. Anyone who is interested in working with us at Kaon can contact us directly or look on our website for current roles we are advertising,” Horgan said.

Some jobs will also be based at the company’s headquarters in Sligo, where it has a 3,000 sq m premises.

Commenting on Kaon’s name change and expansion, managing director Dominic Finlay said: “We have changed our name to Kaon Automation to reflect our growth and ambition for the future and have evolved our brand identity to take the company into a new era. But while our name might change, we are still as committed as ever to continuously improving our relationships and services to our valued customers and ensuring Kaon is a great place to work.

“What we do at Kaon matters. We are building machines that are saving and changing people’s lives,” Finlay added.

