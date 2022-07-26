US software player Kaseya to create 250 new jobs with Dundalk expansion

Kaseya is hiring staff for its R&D focused centre of excellence which will be its second site in Dundalk when it is opened.

US-headquartered provider of IT management and security software, Kaseya, has revealed it plans to create 250 new jobs over the next three years in Co Louth.

The roles will be based at Kaseya’s planned centre of excellence to be established in Dundalk. Kaseya serves a client base of managed service providers and small to medium-sized businesses. Its tech allows its clients to efficiently manage, secure and backup their IT. The company has a presence in more than 20 countries worldwide.

This planned centre of excellence will be its second office in Dundalk. Kaseya established its Irish operation in 2016, setting up its EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

“We saw tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland – we’re already in Dublin – and decided to open a second office in Dundalk,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola.

“We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community. We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots,” Voccola added.

The new Dundalk centre will be focused on high-growth engineering and R&D activities. Kaseya is looking to recruit engineers, technical support and sales staff. The company will also work with third-level institutes in the Dundalk area to develop the next generation of tech talent.

Kaseya’s hiring plans and expansion in Dundalk is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, said the announcement demonstrated Kaseya’s “commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest.”

“It’s also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya’s existing team here – I’m sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further. Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office,” Varadkar added.

More information on the roles available at Kaseya is available on the company’s website.

