Klaviyo creates 100 new jobs, amid opening of Dublin office

The Dublin-based premises is the organisation’s third international location outside of the US, with additional facilities in London and Sydney.

Boston headquartered email, sms and marketing automation platform Klaviyo, has today (5 February) announced the creation of at least 100 new jobs located at the new Dublin office. The Irish-based location was selected as part of the company’s strategy for further growth within the EMEA region.

The new premises, which is situated on Barrow Street and will be led by managing director and vice president for the EMEA region, Ben Jackson, will focus on building a strong leadership team to manage international business development and sales, as well as growing market functions and finance/business teams.

Klaviyo’s SaaS platform enables business users to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations, in order to send messaging across email, SMS, and push notifications.

“Dublin’s status as a thriving tech hub with a diverse and highly skilled talent pool made it the perfect location for our continued expansion in Europe,” said Carmel Galvin, chief people officer at Klaviyo. “This new office reflects the strong growth we’ve seen across the region and reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible service to our international customers.”

The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, thanked Klaviyo on behalf of the Irish government, stating, the decision to choose Dublin as part of the company’s expansion strategy further solidifies Ireland as a key location for business activity.

Additionally, Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland, welcomed the news and said, “this demonstrates strong confidence in Ireland as a location for companies to expand their offering to customers across the EMEA region and access a talented workforce. I wish Klaviyo every success in the coming months and years as they establish themselves in Ireland.”

Also announced this week, Irish ICT and managed services provider Qualcom, revealed plans to grow its Dublin and Belfast teams by 20pc over the course of the next two years.

