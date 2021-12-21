Early-stage investment for Klearcom creates 30 jobs at Waterford start-up

The company is building a team to drive product innovation in AI and machine learning, while also driving expansion in the US.

Waterford-based SaaS start-up Klearcom will fill more than 30 jobs over the coming two years following early-stage investment of €800,000.

Founded in 2018, Klearcom provides software for customer service call path testing. Its real-time contact centre testing software uses artificial intelligence to analyse call paths, track performance and alert if there are issues in the network.

New jobs created at the start-up will support the development of new product offerings as the company plans to expand its services, further leveraging AI and machine learning to predict trends and foresee problems.

The majority of the jobs will be based at Klearcom’s headquarters in Waterford. The company plans to fill these positions by the close of 2023. Jobs will be available across sales, R&D, machine learning, AI and operations.

The €800,000 investment in Klearcom is led by DBIC Ventures, the venture arm of the Dublin Business Innovation Centre.

The investment also comes with a board position for Colm O’Sullivan, a partner at DBIC Ventures. “Together with the rest of the DBIC Ventures team, he is bringing us the international expertise and experience to become one of the largest, most successful SaaS companies in Ireland in the next four years,” said Klearcom co-founder and CEO Liam Dunne.

As well as building out its team in Ireland, Klearcom will use the investment to set up a US base and drive expansion in this market. In addition to its Waterford headquarters, Klearcom operates a satellite office in Ahmedabad, India and is already working with American multinationals such as Cisco, AWS and Avaya.

“As an export-focused software company, which is already operating at scale serving customers globally, it is an obvious fit for DBIC Ventures,” said O’Sullivan.

Enterprise Ireland and the Halo Business Angel Network also contributed to this investment round.

Niall McEvoy, manager of the high-potential start-up unit at Enterprise Ireland, said: “[Klearcom] has demonstrated from the outset an ability to bring its solution to an international customer base. The global market opportunity in this space is significant, and there is real potential for the founding team at Klearcom to build a rapidly scaling business in the south-east region.”

Last year, Klearcom took home the top prize at the ArcLabs Investor Showcase which was run by the Waterford Institute of Technology and NDRC.

