KPMG to create 200 jobs from new EU AI Hub in Dublin

KPMG Ireland has launched a new EU AI Hub in Dublin to help companies deploy AI technology and to deal with the complexities of AI regulation.

The aim is to help businesses assess their readiness for the EU’s AI Act and then work to get their systems in line with approaching regulation. The hub has been launched in KPMG’s Global Innovation Hub in Dublin and was developed in partnership with Microsoft and Cranium.

It is expected that the hub will create 200 jobs over the next three years. These KPMG roles will be in AI and associated areas such as risk, regulatory services and cybersecurity.

KPMG described the EU AI Hub as a collaborative environment for clients to solve complex business, regulatory and technical challenges associated with the AI lifecycle.

Sean Redmond, the director of the EU AI Hub, said compliance with the AI Act shouldn’t be seen as a “block to innovation” but should instead provide the guardrails to let organisations experiment with AI and “deliver value to their businesses and customers”.

“Our mission is to decode AI deployment and ensure it is done safely and responsibly,” Redmond said. “The EU AI Hub is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, bringing together top minds and cutting-edge technology in a collaborative environment towards AI’s critical role and the hub’s mission.

“Understanding that responsible AI is not only a business but also a regulatory and technical challenge, we are committed to helping clients put into practice end-to-end responsible AI programs across the AI/ML lifecycle.”

KPMG and Cranium said the EU AI Hub offers guidance to ensure responsible AI implementations, from initial strategy and design through to deployment and optimisation across the AI lifecycle. The Hub will also offer expert advice and support to ensure AI products are practical and ethically sound.

