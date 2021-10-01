KPMG to create 350 tech jobs as it expands digital practice in Dublin

The company is investing in a new tech and innovation hub in Dublin’s IFSC.

Professional services firm KPMG plans to create 350 tech jobs in Ireland over the next year as it expands its digital technology practice.

The company will be hiring for a mix of STEM graduates and experienced professionals.

The expansion comes as KPMG invests in a new global innovation hub, called Platform X, in Dublin’s IFSC.

It said this hub aims to support businesses dealing with new and emerging threats driven by advancements in tech adoption during the pandemic.

Platform X will connect Dublin to 32 other KPMG innovation hubs in cities around the world. It will allow clients to incubate new products and services with collaborative tech and design that aim to reduce the need for travel.

The company said the new hub reflects the changing demands of clients and employees post-pandemic, with a focus on technology, flexibility and collaboration.

The hub was launched by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, TD, who said the new facility and jobs are a “vote of confidence in Ireland as a leader in global, technology-led collaboration”.

Platform X includes a 100-seat auditorium, five collaboration suites, team breakout areas and traditional meeting rooms enhanced with new technology.

“This unique space leverages the latest collaboration and communications technology to support new levels of innovation, engagement and the latest emerging ways of working,” said Seamus Hand, managing partner at KPMG Ireland.

“Many of the challenges we’re helping our clients overcome are complex and benefit from a multidisciplinary approach – and Platform X really does support that approach to problem-solving.”

As the phased return to offices begins in Ireland, recent research from KPMG found that office spaces are likely to continue playing a role for companies post-pandemic.

But while less than a quarter of Irish chief execs surveyed by the firm said they expect to cut their office footprint in response to the pandemic, nearly two-thirds think employees will work at home for at least two days a week.

“Flexible and remote working and tech-led collaboration deepens the talent pool, so that’s a good thing,” Hand added.

“We also know that people are social and like to see each other and often collaborate better in person – Platform X delivers this flexibility for our clients and for our people.”

The new jobs at KPMG come alongside a broader plan to hire more than 800 recruits and bring the company’s Irish headcount to more than 4,000 by the end of the year.

KPMG has also been expanding its tech practice in Northern Ireland. Earlier this year, it said it would hire 200 people at a new Belfast centre focused on consultancy services in cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

