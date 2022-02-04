LearnUpon to create 65 new jobs in Ireland as part of hiring spree

The Irish company is hiring 130 people across its Dublin HQ and international locations.

Irish e-learning company LearnUpon is creating around 65 new jobs to be based at its Dublin headquarters and remotely around the country.

In total, the company is planning to hire 130 people across its Irish, Serbian, US and Australian locations.

LearnUpon is looking for people to work in engineering, marketing, operations, finance, support, customer success and sales. It is currently hiring in Ireland for roles such as a product designer, associate DevOps engineer and a head of business intelligence.

Founded in 2012, LearnUpon provides businesses with cloud-based learning management systems. Its clients can manage and track their organisations’ learning objectives from customer onboarding to employee development.

The company’s customer base is global and has grown steadily since it secured seed funding of €550,000 back in 2014. The round was led by a US angel investor and supported by Enterprise Ireland.

LearnUpon has more than 1,300 customers and 11m people using its platform. Its customers include Zendesk, Gusto, Netskope, Sonic Automotive, WebPT, Premium Retail Services and Brown Thomas Arnotts.

In 2020, it received a growth equity investment of $56m from Summit Partners. At the time, the company said it planned to hire an additional 100 engineers across its office locations in Sydney, Dublin, Philadelphia and Belgrade. The hiring drive was to support the company’s product development.

Its co-founder Brendan Noud told RTÉ after the latest jobs announcement that the company has no plans to raise additional funding at the moment.

In 2020, LearnUpon had 180 employees and it has now increased that number to 260.

According to a blog post written by Noud at the end of last year, the company has embraced hybrid working. During the pandemic, the team “adapted amazingly” and he said the company would “continue to work in a new dynamic way, with a flexible combination of both office and remote working, creating the right balance to make sure it works for all of us, our company, and our customers.”

