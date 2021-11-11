US company Legato to create 60 more jobs as Limerick R&D hub opens

Legato has revised its recent jobs announcement, saying it now plans to double the headcount at its new Limerick tech hub from 60 to 120.

Legato Health Technologies plans to create 60 additional jobs at its new R&D hub in Limerick, which opened today (11 November).

It follows a previous announcement in September, in which the health insurance tech company said it planned to hire 60 people for the facility across roles including data scientists and AI engineers. It now plans to double its Irish headcount to 120 people.

“We are well on the way to filling our initial 60 posts announced in September and today’s announcement of a further 60 posts reflects the ambition we have for our R&D hub here in Limerick,” said John Shaw, country head for Legato Health Technologies Ireland.

“Legato is all about advancing technology to transform healthcare management and, in the process, improving lives,” Shaw said, adding that it would be an “an opportunity for people who want to work on high-impact projects” in the region.

The company is looking for new hires in areas such as business analytics, data science, machine learning and product management.

Legato was founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Anthem, a health insurance company headquartered in the US state of Indiana, and it already has 20,000 employees around the world. The Limerick R&D hub marks its first investment in Europe.

Speaking at the hub’s opening in Limerick today, Rajat Puri, president of Legato Health Technologies, said the company chose to open its new base in Ireland “due to the high levels of talent available”.

“We are looking for highly skilled colleagues to develop cutting-edge data science and engineering technologies that can be applied to provide innovation and digital transformation for the healthcare sector,” he added.

The company’s Irish expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “Today’s announcement by Legato Health Technologies so soon after its September announcement exemplifies the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the mid-west and demonstrates the organisation’s strong commitment to the region.”

