Lennox to create 30 jobs after acquiring lab equipment company

Lennox hopes the acquisition of Focus Scientific will help it target new customers and expand its portfolio.

Lennox, an Irish company that supplies scientific, industrial and laboratory goods, has acquired Meath-based laboratory equipment specialist Focus Scientific Solutions.

The company now plans to create 30 new high-level jobs over the next two years. The jobs will be spread across engineering, business analysis and e-commerce, and eight of the roles are expected to be filled within the next six months.

Focus Scientific, which was founded in 2007 and is based in Stamullen, is a laboratory equipment specialist that provides scientific items ranging from small lab apparatus to high-tech R&D test equipment. With a staff of 14 people, the company’s key markets are the pharma, biotech, manufacturing and clinical industries.

Lennox said that the acquisition marks a “new phase” for the nearly 100-year-old Dublin-based company and hopes that it will make Lennox Ireland’s largest independent player in this sector.

“There has been a lot of movement in our sector in recent years, with indigenous companies being acquired by outside investment. Our strategy is to grow independently,” said Lennox CEO Leslie Brett.

“Focus Scientific Solutions is the first step in this strategy, allowing us to further enhance the technical service business, target new customers and expand our product portfolio,” she added.

Founded in Dublin in 1923, Lennox is a medical equipment company that provides a broad range of services to the pharma, biotech, higher education, life sciences and medtech industries, including technical services, chemicals, consumables, single-use systems and equipment. The company employs 50 people across its offices in Dublin and Cork.

Liam Coughlan, co-founder and director of sales and marketing at Focus Scientific, said that there is “significant scalable potential in this strategic investment”.

“Focus Scientific has a very capable and experienced team who have partnered with some of the leading global instrument manufacturers in the sector to combine their technical expertise with our own,” he said.

Mike O’Connor, who co-founded Focus Scientific with Coughlan, echoed his sentiments on the acquisition and said that it will “allow our combined resources to expand and bring this to an even higher level”.

“Lennox’s ethos, expertise and experience will ensure we continue to deliver the highest level of personalised service,” he said.

Some of Focus Scientific’s customers include multinationals in the pharma and medtech sector such as Pfizer, Regeneron, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Janssen and GSK, among others. Lennox clients include Allergan, Medtronic, Aerogen and Boston Scientific.

