Liberty IT to create 70 new roles for students and graduates in Ireland

Liberty IT will have a variety of roles available, with an emphasis on software engineering. Successful applicants will be able to work remotely or hybrid if they prefer.

Liberty IT is launching a recruitment drive for 70 new student roles, with a mix of placements and graduate jobs.

Opportunities will be available in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and successful candidates will join Liberty IT in 2023.

They will undergo a comprehensive training programme covering technical and professional skills, before they are divided into teams across different areas of the business.

Each successful applicant will be able to choose their own preferred way of working, with the company offering hybrid and remote work as well as in-office roles. Students seeking placements will be able to coordinate these with university term times.

The recruitment drive is predominantly focused on software engineering roles, with positions including associate software engineer for graduates and intern software engineer for students seeking placements.

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent of Liberty IT, said the recruitment campaign is part of the company’s “ongoing growth”.

She also gave an insight into what candidates can expect working at Liberty IT.

“A student placement or graduate role with us is hands-on. We empower our students to take control of their careers, with access to comprehensive learning and development opportunities, all within our culture of engineering and innovation, community engagement, social events and wellbeing.”

As part of the recruitment drive, teams from Liberty IT are visiting career fairs across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Shannon Clarke, a current intern software engineer at Liberty IT, said she joined the company a few months ago.

“I’m having a great experience so far,” she said. “I’ve settled into my team well with the help of my buddy and I’ve already learnt so much in such a short space of time. The application process was very straightforward and easy to engage with. I would definitely recommend applying for an opportunity here.”

For more information on graduate careers and student placement opportunities at Liberty IT, see its website. Applications are open until Monday 31 October.

