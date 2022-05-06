80 more health-tech jobs at Legato in Limerick

Having opened a hub in Limerick late last year, Legato expects to staff it with 200 people by 2023.

US-headquartered health insurance tech provider Legato Health Technologies will create a further 80 jobs at its Limerick R&D hub.

Legato’s base in Limerick is focused on developing AI and data analytics technology for the health insurance and assurance industries.

It was first announced in September 2021, with Legato initially building a team of 60 to develop apps and artificial technologies for clients in healthcare and health insurance.

Two months later, the company doubled the number of jobs planned at the Limerick site, seeking new hires in business analytics, data science, machine learning and product management.

The additional 80 jobs announced by Legato today (6 May) will be in roles across software engineering and data science. Details on all jobs available can be found on the Legato website.

The company’s facility in the National Technology Park in Limerick will have 200 employees following this latest round of recruitment.

Legato plans to fill out all 200 roles by summer 2023.

John Patrick Shaw, country head for Legato Health Technologies Ireland, said he expects this growth trajectory to continue and that the company has “exciting growth plans” for Ireland.

The further investment by Legato is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy, TD, remarked that Legato’s rapid growth in Ireland “reflects the company’s ambition for and commitment to its site here in Limerick”.

“Given the cutting-edge activity at Legato’s R&D hub here, it is an excellent and exciting addition to the tech ecosystem that Limerick has been synonymous with for decades,” Troy added.

Kieran Donoghue from IDA Ireland said the Limerick location will offer Legato access to “a rich pool of highly skilled and talented people”.

