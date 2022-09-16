Johnson & Johnson Vision sees 80 new jobs for Limerick with €100m investment

The jobs news builds on J&J Vision’s existing business in Limerick, with upgrades to the facility expected to be completed in 2024.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland, an eye health company from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, is expanding its facility in Plassey, Limerick.

The €100m investment is expected to create up to 80 new jobs at the Limerick site, which houses one of the world’s largest contact lens manufacturing facilities.

Recruitment is already underway for new engineers to join the company, including in supervisory roles, as well as lab, process and product technicians.

‘The medtech sector is a crucial part of the Irish economy’

– TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN, TD

Construction at the Limerick facility is already underway, with production due to come online in 2024.

The investment will support the development of high-tech production lines, expanding the site’s manufacturing capacity. Fully automated and flexible manufacturing lines will be installed, supporting the production of current products as well as future product development.

“Our aspiration is to bring improved sight to people around the world through the research, development and manufacturing of new medical device technologies,” said plant lead John Lynch. “We have been in Limerick for more than 25 years and our success is testament to our talented workforce.”

The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, said: “The medtech sector is a crucial part of the Irish economy, and the continued commitment shown by Johnson & Johnson Vision to do business here is most welcome.

“The work done at their Limerick facility has a profound impact on the lives of people all over the world, and I am delighted that this site continues to go from strength to strength.”

More information on jobs available at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care in Limerick can be found on the company’s careers site.

