IT company Logicalis to increase Ireland headcount by 10pc

The UK and Ireland branch of global IT services and consulting company Logicalis announced last week that it was investing €1.8m in a new Dublin office located in Donnybrook.

The investment means Logicalis is increasing its staff headcount. The company said the office has been fitted out to support hybrid working styles and provide space for its growing team in Ireland.

SiliconRepublic.com can today (24 May) confirm that the company is increasing its staff numbers in Ireland by 10pc. A representative for the company said it is hiring in roles across security, networking, hybrid cloud and sales.

Logicalis has experienced significant growth in recent months. Almost 20pc of the team members in Ireland have joined within the last 12 months.

Alex Louth, MD for Logicalis UK and Ireland, said the business is going to continue its growth here. “This investment serves as part of our vision to help customers leverage technology to provide value and deliver success.”

He spoke about the company’s hybrid working model, which allows staff to book desks and meeting rooms at the office, as well as collaborate with other colleagues. Each meeting room has been fitted with tech to facilitate workers in different locations.

“We are a customer-focused service business, so our biggest asset is our people,” said Louth. “That’s why this new office is all about collaboration, culture and engagement. The workplace as we know it has changed, which meant our physical presence also needed to evolve. We have shaped the facility in Dublin to bridge the gap, not just between the office and home, but also between staff, customers and partners.”

He added that the new office will help “keep the standards of the team members in the office and at home at an ultimate high”.

As well as its Dublin presence, Logicalis has an office in Cork. In 2018 it created 25 new jobs following a €1m investment in its own digital transformation efforts.

