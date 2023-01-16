Lufthansa Technik to hire 25 aircraft mechanics at new Shannon facility

Lufthansa Technik is hiring for its new Shannon, Co Clare facility just months after it announced new jobs in Kildare.

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) is growing its Irish operations with the opening of a new facility in Shannon, Co Clare.

As part of the expansion, LTTS is urgently recruiting 25 highly skilled aircraft mechanics who will be based at its new facility in the midwest. These hires will be working on state-of-the-art aviation technology and equipment.

The company expects to announce another recruitment drive for the facility towards the end of this year.

The new facility was commissioned by The Shannon Airport Group and will be fully operational by March of this year.

The company is expanding as it is experiencing a surge in demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft engines and components. The demand has been exacerbated following the recovery of the aviation sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aviation industry was severely impacted by the pandemic. However, the recovery has been rapid and the demand for aircraft maintenance is greater than ever. We are meeting this strong demand by growing our footprint, our capacity and our workforce in Ireland,” said the CEO of LTTS, Michael Malewski.

“We already doubled our productive headcount in Shannon over the past 18 months and now need even more people to join our team,” he added.

LTTS is a subsidiary of the German aviation giant Lufthansa Technik AG. It has been operating in Ireland since 1992 and employs more than 300 people in Shannon, Kildare and Dublin.

The business’ Shannon expansion plan comes just months after it announced the official opening of its new mobile engine services facility in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

At that facility, the company said it was hiring mostly engineers and technical roles. It already has a staff of 30 people at the facility, which it aims to more than double within the next two years.

Like the Kildare facility, the new Shannon expansion is also being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

More information on LTTS is available on the company’s website.

