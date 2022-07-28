Limerick SaaS company Macmarts to create 40 new jobs

Macmarts has recently moved into a new office space in Limerick and appointed a new CTO ahead of its launch on the Irish and European markets.

Irish cloud applications software provider Macmarts is creating 40 new jobs in Limerick over the next three years.

The company recently moved into a new office space, called Innovation House, in the National Technology Park, Co Limerick. The facility is located very close to the University of Limerick campus.

Macmarts is hiring for a range of roles across product management, software engineering, sales, marketing and customer success.

The company’s client base is manufacturing companies in Ireland and Europe. Macmarts’ software was developed by its parent company Macnovate. Its core product, SpendBooks, allows corporate-wide teams to track and control spending in real-time.

The company is also launching ProjectBooks, a cloud based project resource management application for teams in manufacturing organisations to manage project resources and control project spending.

Tony Frawley, Macmarts CEO said, “Companies in heavily regulated industries can now use our technology to lessen the time that goes into managing multi-million euro budgets.

As businesses navigate industry 4.0, companies must have the resources available to survive and thrive. The Macmarts system enables these companies on their digital transformation journey to focus on real inputs and outputs such as resource efficiency, cost-saving, connectivity and data analysis.”

Macmarts’ software serves companies across the life sciences, food, health, pharma sectors, as well as other heavily regulated areas of the manufacturing industry.

As well as its hiring announcement and new product launch, Macmarts has added to its senior leadership team.

Keith Doran has been appointed chief technology officer of the company. Doran has more than 25 years’ experience in his industry. “The system will be a game-changer for manufacturing companies and I look forward to playing my part in enabling its users to optimise their spending and resource efficiency,” he said of Macmarts’ software.

For more information on the roles available at Macmarts, see its website.

