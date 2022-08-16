Mainstream Renewable Power to create 100 jobs at new Dublin HQ

The renewables company plans to create 50 jobs within the next year across sectors such as engineering and information solutions.

Dublin-based energy company Mainstream Renewable Power has announced plans to re-enter its home market and develop three offshore windfarms across Ireland.

The global energy company said it is developing three sites off the east, south-east and west coasts of Ireland, with the intention of creating “significant” offshore energy farms to support the country’s carbon emissions targets.

To support its growth strategy in Ireland and abroad, Mainstream has opened a new headquarters in Dublin, where 100 new full-time roles will be created over the next three years.

The new specialised roles will be across multiple sectors such as engineering, information solutions, finance, insurance, corporate affairs, corporate governance and project management.

Around 50 of these jobs are expected to be filled within the next year, with many in engineering. The Irish vacancies on Mainstream’s careers page currently include a senior solar energy analyst, senior investment associate and central security manager.

Founded in Ireland in 2008, Mainstream has created a global portfolio with wind and solar assets in Latin America, Africa and Asia. It has delivered 6.5GW of wind and solar assets to financial close-ready and has a global portfolio of 27GW.

Mainstream group CEO Mary Quaney said the company is “extremely proud” of its Irish heritage and said the country is “very much the engine room” of the business.

She added that Ireland has very significant and “unique offshore wind potential”.

“We plan to leverage the vast expertise and capabilities that we have developed internationally over the past 14 years to help build a state-of-the-art renewable energy system and a local supply chain to support it, all while providing investment, jobs and other meaningful benefits to our local communities,” Quaney said.

The energy company has had a period of rapid growth, increasing its global workforce from 335 in 2021 to more than 650 staff across 20 markets this year.

Last year, Norway-based Aker Horizons acquired a 75pc majority stake in Mainstream. This was followed in March this year by a €575m investment from Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, and this month a deal to integrate Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream group was completed.

Mainstream’s expansion in Ireland is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Mary Buckley, executive director at the State agency, said Mainstream has evolved into a “world-class energy development company”.

“Today’s jobs announcement is great news for Ireland and those that wish to play a role in supporting Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy, and we’re particularly excited by Mainstream’s plans to partner with local companies as part of its ambitions to contribute to the creation of a local supply chain that brings value back to local communities.”

More information on jobs at Mainstream Renewable Power can be found on its website.

