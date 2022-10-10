Ireland’s Malone Group is hiring at new digital services centre in Craigavon

Jobs on offer at the new facility include engineering and software roles. Malone Group is opening the centre to facilitate demand among manufacturers for tech.

Malone Group, an Irish-headquartered company that provides project management services to sectors such as pharmaceutical, engineering and tech, is setting up a new facility in Craigavon. The move will create 10 new jobs.

The Craigavon centre will be focused on digital services and project support. Two of the jobs are already in place, with the company looking to fill other positions in software, engineering and safety.

Malone Group already has operations in the UK, Canada and Bulgaria. It was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Dublin.

The business provides management, technical, safety and operational services across the lifecycle to clients to ensure their projects are delivered safely and efficiently.

Stephen Malone, Malone Group CEO, said that businesses were looking to new technologies to meet operational challenges, which is part of why Malone Group is opening its new centre.

“As the manufacturing world adjusts to new supply chain and labour realities there is increasing demand by organisations to understand how new technologies can assist address these challenges.”

“In order to support our customers navigate these and other projects we are increasing both the capacity and expertise across our international project teams,” said Malone.

He added that the company had considered its existing sites across Europe for this investment before it elected to set up in Craigavon.

Following a meeting with Invest NI’s international investment team last March, Malone said he realised “that the talent in Northern Ireland would allow us compete, grow and thrive in international markets including Great Britain and Europe.”

Derek Andrews, head of territory, Great Britain and Europe, Invest NI, said that “The company has recognised the unique skillsets and talent on offer in Northern Ireland, and its new team will play a key part in its global growth as they break into new export markets. The jobs will contribute £550,000 of additional annual salaries to our local economy, and is a great boost to the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.”

To see the roles on offer at Malone Group, see its website.

