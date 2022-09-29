Wicklow manufacturing company’s expansion to create 80 new jobs

Automatic Plastics serves clients from Ireland and overseas with specialist manufacturing services for the pharma and medtech sectors.

Automatic Plastics, a company that specialises in plastic manufacturing for sectors such as pharma and medical devices, has announced major expansion plans.

This will include a recruitment drive, with the Wicklow-based company hiring up to 80 people over the next three years. There are already 130 people employed at the business.

Automatic Plastics Limited was acquired by US-headquartered Comar last year. Comar designs and manufactures plastic packaging, dispensing, diagnostic and medical device components. The US company bought the Irish business because it wanted a facility from which to serve its European clients.

A multimillion-euro expansion is now planned, marking Automatic Plastics’ 50th year in Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

Brian Larkin, CEO of Comar, said that Automatic Plastics’ growth plans are expected to transform Comar’s European capabilities.

“We believe that APL has superb quality, best-in-class manufacturing and a spectacular management team. The planned expansion of their site is expected to support the incredible growth of our current and future multinational pharma and medtech clients and accelerate our participation in the European healthcare markets.”

Automatic Plastics has long provided Irish and overseas clients with specialised manufacturing services, including custom injection moulding for pharma and medtech businesses.

A recent focus on automation and bespoke services for clients requiring complex assembly has led to the continued expansion of the business, which is being supported by IDA Ireland.

Al Lawless, managing director of Automatic Plastics, said that the company “has a proud legacy of 50 years” in the Wicklow community.

“Our wonderful workforce and local talent have driven the company to achieve incredible success. Being part of Comar facilitates this exciting new chapter for our expansion and further growth,” Lawless added.

The company was founded in 1972 by Al Lawless senior.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.