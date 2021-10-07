Global manufacturing firm to create 130 new jobs at Dublin business centre

Trinseo plans to open its Dublin office in early 2022, and is currently hiring for roles including network analyst and solutions architect.

Materials manufacturing company Trinseo plans to create 130 new jobs in Dublin over the next six months.

The company, which manufactures plastics and latex binders, is opening a new global services business centre in the city. It currently employs around 3,800 people worldwide and has 26 manufacturing sites.

The Dublin office will open in spring 2022 and the company is currently hiring for roles including infrastructure systems engineer, IT security and network analyst, and SAP solutions architect.

Trinseo has its global administrative headquarters in Pennsylvania, as well as global operating headquarters in Switzerland.

According to CEO Frank Bozich, while other cities were considered for the new base, “Dublin came out on top.”

“As a gateway destination to Europe, it’s a prime position to establish and grow our dedicated global business services team. We’re proud to become part of a rich ecosystem of high-calibre, high-growth companies in a dynamic and vibrant city business hub which includes big names such as Google, Facebook, HSBC and Capita,” he said.

“Ireland has become one of the leading locations for global business services and is home to some of the world’s top companies. The decision to locate our global business services centre in Dublin’s docklands represents a strategic move to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by a strong and diverse talent pool, a growing economy and continued global investment.”

Trinseo’s director of global business services, Ildiko By, will lead the Dublin team. She said the Dublin office would be looking for a “cross-functional mix of new staff members over the coming months” who will work in the company’s IT, finance, procurement and cash collections departments.

“The new roles come with attractive salaries and an industry-leading benefits package including annual leave and wellness days, dedicated training and development allowance, hybrid working, paid volunteering days and a site philanthropic donation to a charity of its choice in the Dublin community,” she added.

“Our people are at the centre of our success and right now we’re focused on building a stellar team of great people that share in our vision for the future, culture and values … We’re also deeply committed to embedding ourselves within the local community here in Dublin, establishing new partnerships and contributing to the city’s wider development.”

For more information on the roles available, visit www.brightwater.ie.

