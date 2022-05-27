Mastercard is hiring – here’s what it looks for in candidates

At the opening of its new European Tech Hub in Dublin, we found out more about what it’s like to work at Mastercard and what the company is looking for in employees.

Earlier this year, Mastercard opened its new European Technology Hub, One South County, in Leopardstown.

The fintech giant has been on a massive hiring spree since it announced plans to take on 1,500 new employees in 2020. So we headed down to the new Dublin campus to take a look at what potential employees can expect.

Sarah Cunningham, lead of Mastercard’s Dublin tech hub, said the company’s values of flexibility, diversity, inclusion and belonging are reflected in the design of the new building.

“We’ve created an environment that is welcoming to a diverse workforce. We’re so proud to have 57 nationalities working here and that’s also welcoming to neurodiverse talent,” she said.

“We’ve created an ecosystem of differing environments that meet the differing needs of a diverse workforce.”

Ann-Marie Clyne, vice-president of people and capability, said there are more than 320 open vacancies at the moment. As it’s a technology hub, the roles are predominantly in the tech field.

“We have a number of software engineering roles, software engineering and test roles, programme manager roles, UX designer roles, and importantly we have senior leadership roles,” she said.

Clyne added that she doesn’t like to pigeonhole her managers in terms of what an ideal candidate might look like, however there are a few broad characteristics that she would want prospective candidates to have.

“Some of the traits that we look for would be being creative, being curious, being innovative. We don’t want anybody to compromise on their uniqueness to come here and work here at Mastercard.”

At the opening of the new campus, we also spoke to Mastercard’s president of technology and operations, Ed McLaughlin, who talked about some of the technology employees will focus on.

“[With] things like cybersecurity, we’re applying advanced AI, we’re incorporating things like quantum-resistant techniques and actually using quantum technology itself to begin securing the network.”

