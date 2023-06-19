Mesh to create 40 jobs after raising more than €1.5m in seed funding

Three quarters of the new jobs at Mesh will be based in Ireland as the email security start-up looks to grow its global presence.

Dublin-based email security start-up Mesh announced yesterday (18 June) that it has raised €1.55m in seed funding, led by Elkstone and backed by Enterprise Ireland.

The investment will see the company create 40 new jobs over the next four years to expand its global presence and meet customer demand. Three-quarters of these jobs will be based in Ireland and range from sales and marketing to customer support and product development.

Founded in 2020 by Brian Byrne, Ralph Casey and Daimhin Kavanagh, Mesh develops cybersecurity technology to protect organisations from a range of email threats. These include business email compromise, ransomware and spear-phishing.

Its platform is catered exclusively towards managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients. Currently, Mesh serves more than 2,000 organisations across the world.

“Cybersecurity is at the top of businesses’ agendas here in Ireland and further afield and Mesh are leading the way in providing tangible solutions against serious cyberthreats to companies,” said Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business, Neale Richmond, TD.

Byrne, who is the CEO of the company, added that the latest investment will help Mesh achieve its goal of becoming the leading email security provider to MSPs.

“This funding will accelerate our product development roadmap, facilitate customer base expansion, attract top-tier talent, and reinforce our commitment to providing an email security platform that MSPs love,” he said.

From the investor perspective, Mesh warrants attention because of the progress it has made in the short time it has been around. “We see Mesh as a company with an impressive founding team and really tight founder market fit,” said Niall McEvoy, venture partner at Elkstone.

“With strong early-stage commercial traction already evidenced, the team has built an excellent foundation to drive accelerated growth across global markets.”

“The company has made great progress in a short space of time to develop a market-ready and proven tech stack, and has already achieved significant market traction for its innovative product offering,” added Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

