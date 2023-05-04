US software group Ministry Brands opens Galway hub and creates 50 jobs

The jobs on offer at the Galway R&D hub include platform developers, data warehousing specialists and AI developers.

Ministry Brands, a US-based software group for faith-based organisations, has opened a new research and innovation centre in Galway, creating 50 jobs over the next 18 months.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ministry Brands provides around 90,000 global faith-based organisations such as churches and ministries with software services that make tasks such as member management, event planning, volunteer background screenings and communications easier.

It has around 700 employees around the world and is led by CEO Pat O’Donnell.

“Our investors and leadership team are committed to elevating the standard for technology and service in our industry,” O’Donnell said.

“We are incredibly excited to open this new R&D centre in Galway. The talent that is here, along with the support of the Irish government and local community leaders has been incredible and I’m confident that this will be a fantastic, long-term partnership.”

The new facility will focus on product innovation to help clients digitally transform. Jobs on offer include platform developers, data warehousing specialists, and native mobile and AI developers.

Find more information on the Ministry Brands Careers page, which currently has three Galway-based jobs already posted.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD welcomed the investment and said the 50 new jobs that the centre will create will be “a welcome boost” to Galway City.

“Ministry Brands is an industry leader, supporting numerous faith-based organisations, and this centre will allow them to further focus on new product innovation. This new investment in Ireland is a nod again to the talented workforce at our disposal, and all the West has to offer,” he said.

The project was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the state agency responsible for attracting foreign investment.

“Ministry’s decision to establish a research and development centre with 50 jobs is great news for Galway and indeed, the West region,” added Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland. “This demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland and the strength of the talent available here.”

