Irish fintech Money Jar to create 100 new jobs in Ireland and Europe

Irish-owned fintech company Money Jar is hiring for roles in software engineering, compliance and security, product management and design, marketing, sales, account management and customer support.

Money Jar is increasing its staff headcount by 100 to facilitate the scaling of its operations across Ireland and Europe. The new jobs will be made available to people in Ireland as well as those working remotely on the continent.

Recruitment has already begun. The fintech is planning to create the first 50 jobs by July 2023, with the remainder to be filled by the end of March 2024.

The Dublin-headquartered company currently employs 22 people. It was founded in 2019. It provides customers with a secure platform, through which they can open a digital current account. Money Jar partners with Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Veriff and EML.

Customers are given an Irish IBAN and the option to use a free virtual Prepaid Mastercard with contactless payments or a physical card. As well as the banking services, Money Jar also offers unlimited money jars so customers can share money with friends and keep track of their finances.

Money Jar’s chief technology officer and co-founder, Johan Reveillard, said that the new hires would enable the company to “continue to challenge traditional financial institutions and their offering.”

He added that traditional banks will “need to invest considerably” to keep up with the competition generated by neobanks such as Money Jar.

Money Jar’s expansion throughout Ireland and Europe is being supported by Enterprise Ireland through its High Performance Start Up programme.

“Ireland’s reputation for fintech excellence continues with Money Jar. We are delighted to support Money Jar to expand internationally. It is an ambitious growth strategy, and the employment plans are tangible evidence of the potential of this Irish-owned start-up,” said Jenny Melia, manager of the technology and services team at Enterprise Ireland.

