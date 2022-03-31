US company Nasuni to create 55 senior engineering jobs at new Cork base

File data services company Nasuni is tapping into Ireland’s ‘well-educated software talent pool’, according to CEO Paul Flanagan.

Boston-headquartered cloud storage company Nasuni is planning to create up to 55 jobs over the next three years at its newly established innovation centre in Cork.

The roles will all be senior engineering jobs. Nasuni has a hybrid working arrangement across all of its offices and it is expected that the new Irish jobs will also be hybrid.

Its innovation centre in Cork will be the first for the company, which already has three offices across the US. It is also expanding its presence in Germany, Benelux and London as part of its global growth strategy.

Nasuni provides cloud file data services to organisations, enabling them to synchronise, protect and collaborate across files. Its customers include McLaren, Cushman & Wakefield, Pernod Ricard, EA, Shire and GSK.

The company has hired industry veteran Derek Murphy as VP of engineering for EMEA. Murphy has held similar roles at other multinational companies including Forcepoint, McAfee, Intel and Apple.

For the past 15 years, he has worked in cybersecurity, specialising in cloud product and services with a focus on cloud software engineering and cloud operations.

Murphy said that in his new role at Nasuni, he will be looking for “the right talent to fill senior, ‘greenfield development’ positions” with a cloud and analytics focus.

“This is high-value work, crucial to our business, and we are convinced we will find the right candidates in Ireland,” Murphy added.

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni, said that the company is committed to Ireland and has already incorporated Nasuni Ireland Ltd. The company’s move into Cork is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“The country is known for its well-educated software talent pool as well as the number and variety of its technology hubs,” Flanagan added. “Together with the strong support and relationship with the IDA and the diversity of the region, Ireland has a track record as a place to invest, and one that yields results.”

Further details on jobs being advertised are available on Nasuni’s website.

