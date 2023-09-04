Dublin fintech to create 100 new jobs by the end of 2024

New Payment Innovation (NPI) became independent from its UK parent company, NetPay Solutions Group, in 2021.

Dublin-headquartered fintech New Payment Innovation (NPI) is creating new jobs to help it realise its expansion strategy. The business is hiring 100 new staff members, with all roles expected to be filled by the end of 2024.

NPI has already hired 25 new employees since January of this year and its new Citywest headquarters has the capacity to expand to accommodate up to 250 people. The company had to relocate its headquarters to Citywest in order to accommodate its growing team.

It is aiming to capture 20pc of the Irish card payments market in the next three years. Investment in NPI is projected to reach €2m by the end of this year. Carl Churchill, managing director of NPI said that the business is “incredibly excited” about its prospects as it continues to expand.

“Our investment in our facilities and the recruitment of exceptional talent highlights our commitment to delivering industry-leading payment solutions and driving the growth of the Irish fintech sector underpinned by exceptional customer service. We look forward to further building our team and making a lasting impact on the industry and our customers’ business.”

NPI’s proprietary tech focuses on making payments easier by providing a range of card terminal, EPOS and e-commerce payment methods. It works with a wide spectrum of businesses from utilities, payments, telecoms and franchises. The company was founded in 2014 as the Irish arm of a UK company called the NetPay Solutions Group. But in November 2021, NetPay was acquired by Fiserv, which meant that NPI became independent and free to pursue its own growth trajectory.

At the time of writing there are no jobs listed on the company’s website but its Careers page states that it has “exciting new opportunities”.

